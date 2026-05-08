Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: fires in Pavlohrad, three people injured. PHOTOS

The enemy has attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times using drones, artillery and aerial bombs, causing fires and destruction in several communities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, and the chairman of the Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk.

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Pavlohrad District

Three people were injured in Pavlohrad following a UAV attack.

A fire broke out. Eleven private homes, two cars, a power line and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Nikopol District

The occupiers fired FPV missiles and artillery. They targeted the district centre, as well as the Pokrovska rural, Chervonohryhorivska and Marhanetska communities.

Fires broke out. An enterprise, disused buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

Synelnykivskyi District

The Pokrovska community was struck by a KAB bomb. A private house and an outbuilding were on fire.

Fires broke out in the Dubovykivska community following a UAV attack. Five private houses and two outbuildings were damaged.

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Consequences of the attack









