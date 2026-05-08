Day in Sumy region: one dead and four injured. PHOTOS

As a result of the attacks in the Sumy region, residential buildings, enterprises, transport and civilian infrastructure have been damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

Civilian casualties

In the Krasnopillia community, a 52-year-old woman was killed as a result of shelling – a private house was damaged.

In the Stepanivska community, a drone strike on a car injured a 29-year-old man and destroyed the vehicle; the shop front was also damaged.

In the Bilopillia community, two men aged 35 and 41 were injured.

In the Velykopysarivska community, a 75-year-old woman was injured as a result of a drone strike.

Damage to civilian infrastructure

In the Sumy community, damage was recorded to an enterprise workshop, a private house, a garage, an outbuilding and two cars.

In the Putyvl community, a non-residential building was damaged, and in the Sveska community, an educational establishment was damaged.

In a number of other communities in the region, damage to road surfaces and vehicles was reported.

Read more: Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia leaves four injured, including teenager

Consequences of the attack







