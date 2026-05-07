Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia leaves four injured, including teenager

On the evening of 7 May, Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia with a drone. Four people were injured, including a teenager.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

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Four people injured

"A Russian drone exploded in one of the city’s districts. Cars were damaged. Four people were injured: men aged 44 and 38, a 40-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy," the statement said.

All the injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian occupation forces struck the village of Shchaslyve in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with a guided bomb. Three people were injured.

Read more: Day in Zaporizhia region: two dead and 12 wounded