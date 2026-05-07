Ruscists strike Shchaslyve in Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bomb: three wounded, house destroyed

Russian occupation forces struck the settlement of Shchaslyve in the Zaporizhzhia region with a guided bomb. Three people were injured.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Consequences of enemy attack

"Russian deadly metal destroyed a private yard in the village of Shchaslyve. A house and nearby buildings were damaged, and a fire broke out over an area of 150 square meters. A 67-year-old man and a women aged 72 and 73 were wounded. The victims are receiving all necessary medical care," the statement said.

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