Russians attacked minibus in Zaporizhzhia region with FPV drone: woman injured

Russian occupiers attacked a minibus in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Today, an enemy FPV drone damaged a passenger minibus operating on the Zaporizhzhia–Novotroitske route," the statement reads.

As a result of the enemy attack, one woman sustained shrapnel wounds.

She has now received medical attention.

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