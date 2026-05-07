Russians attacked minibus in Zaporizhzhia region with FPV drone: woman injured
Russian occupiers attacked a minibus in the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Today, an enemy FPV drone damaged a passenger minibus operating on the Zaporizhzhia–Novotroitske route," the statement reads.
As a result of the enemy attack, one woman sustained shrapnel wounds.
She has now received medical attention.
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