Russian forces shelled Orikhiv stele bearing symbols of AFU brigades: RMA is already working on its restoration

Russian troops destroyed a memorial near the monument at the entrance to the Orikhiv district, where flags and symbols of Ukrainian units defending the Zaporizhzhia sector had been flying.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to him, not only combat units but also volunteers and partners from the region left their symbols on the stele.

"Today [here] is what the enemy always leaves behind: destruction and emptiness. But the Orikhiv stela stands firm. Just like the residents of unbreakable Zaporizhzhia. We will restore everything that has been damaged. We will return the flags. We are already working on it," the Regional Military Administration wrote.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 12 killed, 49 injured in Russian attacks. PHOTO

Shelling of the region

The Russian army also struck Zhovta Krucha in the Zaporizhzhia district. One person was killed and two were wounded. The Russians used a guided aerial bomb.

It should be noted that, according to Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, Orikhiv is currently located 15 kilometers from the front line.

Read more: Ruscists killed woman in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region: over 500 attacks in region during day