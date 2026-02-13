Ruscists killed woman in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region: over 500 attacks in region during day
In the morning, Russian occupiers struck Orikhiv, killing a woman.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
Strike on Orikhiv
A 67-year-old woman was killed as a result of the Russian strike on the city.
Blows to the area during the day
Fedorov stated that as a result of strikes on the Zaporizhzhia and Polohiv districts, one man was killed and one woman was injured.
On February 12, Russian forces carried out 559 strikes on 37 settlements in the region.
- Russian troops carried out 17 air strikes on Barvinivka, Holubkove, Rybalske, Lisne, Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersia, Huliaipilske, Kopania, Charivne, Horko, and Tsvitkove.
- 338 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Novomykolaivka, Bilenke, Sofiivka, Stepnohirsk, Primorske, Lukyanivske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Vasynivka, Omelnyk, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Luhivske, Zelenе, Zahirne, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryvilne, and Mykilsk.
- Five rocket attacks hit Pavlivka, Zaliznychne, Novodanilivka, Luhivske, and Dobropillia.
- 199 artillery strikes were delivered on Stepnohirsk, Primorske, Stepove, Huliaypole, Zaliznychny, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Zelene, Varvarivka, and Dobropillia.
There were 51 reports of damage to homes, cars, and infrastructure.
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