Situation in south is tense: most difficult situation is near Huliaipole, - Defence Forces

Defence forces are holding back Russian attacks in the south. Most of the clashes are happening near Huliaipole, and a record number of air strikes have been recorded.

According to Censor.NET, Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defence Forces, shared this info during a telethon.

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"The situation in the south is quite tense, but without any sudden changes," Voloshyn noted.

Hostilities

According to him, one combat clash was recorded in the Orikhiv direction over the past day. The enemy attempted to storm south-east of Stepnohirsk, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

The situation near Huliaipole remains the most tense. According to the spokesperson, about a dozen combat clashes were recorded there during the day.

Also, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attempted to storm Ukrainian positions five times, but all attacks were repelled.

Russian troops have significantly increased the number of air strikes

"Over the past few days, the last 24 hours have seen the highest number of such air strikes - 25 strikes were recorded, with more than a hundred guided aerial bombs used," he said, adding that the enemy also used more than 60 unguided aerial missiles.

Read more: There were 113 combat engagements on front line: enemy is most active in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, - General Staff

Commenting on reports of an alleged retreat by Russian troops in the Huliaipole direction, Voloshyn stressed that this was not a classic counteroffensive or counterattack.

According to him, Ukrainian units carried out counter-sabotage and search-and-strike operations, destroying enemy groups that were attempting to infiltrate, particularly in the area of the village of Ternove.

The spokesman also confirmed that the enemy was experiencing certain communication problems. At the same time, he noted that their scale should not be exaggerated.

"Certain problems have arisen, but to say that there are any serious problems... - that's not possible, they continue to work quite actively in our areas," Voloshyn said.

Read more: AFU confirms "certain successes" in Huliaipole direction: enemy’s information is true