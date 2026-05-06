Day in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 12 killed, 49 injured in Russian attacks. PHOTO

Twelve people were killed and 49 others injured as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia district and Polohy district.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

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Shelling over the past 24 hours

In total, as noted, over the past 24 hours the occupiers carried out 989 strikes on 51 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The enemy fired two missiles at Zaporizhzhia.

Russian troops carried out 34 airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha, Zarichne, Malokaterynivka, Marivka, Yurkivka, Novoivanivka, Boikove, Barvynivka, Liubytske, Shevchenkivske, Rizdvianka, Lisne, Odarivka, Orikhiv, Omelnyk, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Svoboda, Hirke, Shyroke, Chervonyi Yar, Vozdvyzhivka and Rivne.

A total of 690 UAVs of various types, mostly FPV drones, attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Chervonodniprovka, Bilenke, Marivka, Novoyakovlivka, Nahirne, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukianivske, Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Tsvitkove, Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Pryluky, Dobropillia and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

Eight MLRS attacks were recorded on Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Lukianivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipilske and Vozdvyzhivka.

A total of 255 artillery strikes hit Novoyakovlivka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukianivske, Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka and Dobropillia.

See more: Day of Mourning declared in Zaporizhzhia on May 6 after Russian strike. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Aftermath

A total of 183 reports were received of damage to homes, educational institutions, cars and infrastructure facilities.

See more: Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia with drones: explosions rock city. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Background

It was reported the day before that Russia had attacked several enterprises in Zaporizhzhia with KABs; 12 people are known to have been killed.