Day of Mourning declared in Zaporizhzhia on May 6 after Russian strike. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A Day of Mourning has been declared in Zaporizhzhia on May 6 for those killed in a Russian strike with guided aerial bombs.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

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According to updated data, the death toll from the attack has risen to 12, while another 37 people were injured. Some of the injured are in hospitals, while others are undergoing examinations and receiving the necessary assistance.

See more: Ruscists strike central Kramatorsk with FABs: 5 killed and 12 injured, fire raging. PHOTOS

Massive strike and cynical enemy attack

Russian forces struck the city’s civilian infrastructure with guided aerial bombs. Enterprises, a service station, a car wash and other facilities came under attack.

"This is an absolutely cynical terrorist strike, devoid of any military sense," Ivan Fedorov said.

After the first strike, when rescue workers, medics and law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, the occupiers attacked the area again with strike drones.

Read also: Three Naftogaz employees killed in Russian strikes on Kharkiv and Poltava regions

Consequences of the attack and the work of the emergency services

Fires broke out at the impact sites, which were extinguished by State Emergency Service units. Psychologists provided support to 38 people, including six children and two people with reduced mobility.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing, and all emergency services continue to work. Meanwhile, air raid alerts are being declared periodically in the region due to the threat of further drone attacks.

Local authorities are urging residents not to ignore the air raid sirens and to remain in safe places.

See more: Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia with drones: explosions rock city. VIDEO+PHOTOS