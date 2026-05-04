Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia with drones: explosions rock city. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with attack drones, with explosions rocking the city.
Censor.NET reports this, citing a post by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram.
According to him, the enemy struck the regional center, after which the relevant services began inspecting the areas.
Drone attack
Explosions were heard in the city during the attack, and an air raid alert was declared across the entire territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Specialists are currently checking the possible aftermath of the strikes and working at the sites.
Authorities urged residents to stay in shelters until the all-clear is given and to follow safety rules during air threats.
Aftermath of the enemy attack
Fedorov later showed the aftermath of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.
- Earlier, we reported that Russian forces had attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times throughout the day on 4 May.
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