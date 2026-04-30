Russians are trying to advance as far as possible toward Zaporizhzhia – Voloshyn

Russian occupiers are unsuccessfully trying to push deeper into Ukrainian defenses toward Zaporizhzhia.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, said this on the air of the national joint newscast, Censor.NET reports.

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"The situation is quite difficult, but without any sharp changes. For about two weeks now, we have been recording roughly the same number of combat engagements, around 35-40 per day, with the largest number in the Huliaipole direction," he said.

According to Voloshyn, the enemy is trying to advance south and west of Huliaipole, where the settlements of Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Charivne and Myrne are located.

Read more: There is no fighting in Orikhiv; enemy is 15 km from town, — Voloshyn

"This is where it is making the most attempts to advance. In addition, it is also quite active north of Huliaipole, where Olenokostiantynivka, Sviatopetrivka, Staroukrainka and Dobropillia are located. There, too, the enemy is carrying out a certain number of assault operations, trying to push deeper into our defenses," the spokesman said.

"The enemy’s goal is to advance as far as possible toward Zaporizhzhia, capturing the settlements located here one by one. But it has had no success for about two months now. Its advances are very limited," Voloshyn concluded.

Read more: Enemy is attempting to break through ’green zone’ in south; Ukrainian Armed Forces have stepped up their countermeasures, — Voloshyn