Enemy is attempting to break through ’green zone’ in south; Ukrainian Armed Forces have stepped up their countermeasures, — Voloshyn

In the southern sector, Russian troops are attempting to use the forested terrain to advance deeper into Ukrainian positions, particularly near the Velykomykhailivskyi Forest. At the same time, the Defense Forces are stepping up search-and-strike operations and holding the enemy at bay.

This was announced on television by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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The situation on the front line

"The 'green men' have more or less regrouped, and the enemy is trying to use this to penetrate deep into our defensive lines. For example, we have even stepped up our search-and-strike operations to detect such groups," the spokesperson said.

According to Voloshyn, the enemy has recently stepped up its activities on several fronts, including the Oleksandrivka sector.

The enemy wants to establish a foothold

"His units are trying to enter the Velykomykhailivsky Forest to scout for possible crossing points, since the Vovcha River flows through there, and the enemy is attempting to seize a foothold in this forest in order to resume its offensive operations toward Pokrovsk in the Dnipropetrovsk region," he added.

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