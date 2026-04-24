Assault soldier is universal soldier. He must be able to dig and hold defence, Aidar regiment reconnaissance battalion commander Linkevych says. VIDEO

An assault soldier in the Defence Forces must have both good physical and intellectual training.

This was stated by Yurii Linkevych, commander of the reconnaissance battalion of the 24th Separate Assault Regiment Aidar, in a podcast with journalist Tetiana Honcharova, Censor.NET reports.

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"An assault soldier is a universal soldier. He must be able to do everything. Not only dig and hold the defence, but also have an unconventional mindset in order to act quickly in unconventional situations," he stressed.

The commander noted that training an assault soldier takes at least four months.

"Basic General Military Training now lasts almost two months. If an infantryman is ready after it, then to become an assault soldier, he must undergo additional specialised training for a specific position. In the assault units themselves, they continue training: the specifics of operations, looking for terrain models for certain actions.

I call them assault infantrymen. Because they both assault and consolidate positions, and hold the defence for months. Then, from the same defence, they go on the attack again," Linkevych explained.