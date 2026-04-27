There is no fighting in Orikhiv; enemy is 15 km from town, — Voloshyn

Despite constant artillery and air strikes by Russia, there is no active fighting taking place in the vicinity of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region. To advance toward the city, the enemy would have to break through several defensive lines.

This was announced on television by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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What's the situation in the city?

"Orikhiv is located about 15 kilometers from the positions where Russians were spotted. It’s quite a distance from the front line. Furthermore, for the enemy to reach Orikhiv, they would need to break through several of our defensive lines, take control of a settlement like Novodanilivka, for example, or somehow infiltrate the area where we’re waiting for them, so I haven’t heard anything about street fighting in Orikhiv," the spokesperson said.

Shelling

According to him, the city is under attack from enemy shelling, drone strikes, and airstrikes.

"Every day we record massive airstrikes on Orikhiv, with 8 to 15 guided bombs hitting the town, but Orikhiv is a symbol of our resilience, so Orikhiv is ours," emphasized Voloshyn.

Watch more: Over past week, Special Operations Forces have struck number of enemy arsenals, bases and logistics facilities in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions