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News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
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Day in Donetsk Oblast: Three people killed, six more wounded. PHOTOS

Sixteen settlements in the Donetsk region came under enemy fire. Dozens of civilian buildings, including residential properties, were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

Pokrovsk District

Russia struck Dobropillia with FPV drones and an aerial bomb – a civilian was injured and an infrastructure facility was damaged.

Kramatorsk district

A private house was damaged in Rubtsi. In Seleznivka, Donetske and Rai-Oleksandrivka in the Mykolaiv community, one private house was damaged in each location. In Sloviansk, a person was injured and a car was damaged. Another civilian was injured in Lyman.

See more: Russian FPV drone attacked State Emergency Service’s "Phoenix" evacuation team in Donetsk region. PHOTO

The Russian army carried out eight strikes on Kramatorsk, including two with "KAB-250" bombs and FPV drones. Three civilians were injured. Two homes, an administrative building, a car wash, a non-residential building and three cars were damaged. A car was damaged in Malotaranivka.

In Katerynivka, Novodonetsk community, a residential building was damaged; in Spasko-Mykhailivka, three houses and a warehouse were damaged; in Kuroidivka, agricultural machinery was damaged. 

In Druzhkivka, the Russians struck with FPV drones – killing two people and damaging a private house, two apartment blocks and a car.

In the village of Shabelkivka, an enemy drone killed a civilian.

Bakhmut district

In Riznykivka, Siverska community, private homes were damaged.

See more: Day in Donetsk Oblast: 6 killed and 14 injured, 2 districts attacked. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attacks

Russia has carried out nearly a thousand strikes on Donetsk Oblast: there are casualties
Russia has carried out nearly a thousand strikes on Donetsk Oblast: there are casualties
Russia has carried out nearly a thousand strikes on Donetsk Oblast: there are casualties
Russia has carried out nearly a thousand strikes on Donetsk Oblast: there are casualties
Russia has carried out nearly a thousand strikes on Donetsk Oblast: there are casualties
Russia has carried out nearly a thousand strikes on Donetsk Oblast: there are casualties

Author: 

Kramatorsk (459) shoot out (17171) Donetsk region (5719) Bakhmut district (590) Kramatorskyy district (950) Pokrovskyy district (1313) Riznykivka (32) Druzhkivka (120) Katerynivka (10) Malotaranivka (2) Shabelkivka (5) Rubtsi (4) Donetske (5) Ray-Oleksandrivka (13) Seleznivka (2) Spasko-Mykhaylivka (2) Slov’yansk (405) Dobropillya (116) Kuroyidivka (2)
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