Russian FPV drone attacked State Emergency Service’s "Phoenix" evacuation team in Donetsk region. PHOTO

A Russian FPV drone attacked the "Phoenix" group during an evacuation in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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As noted, fortunately, no one was injured. A vehicle was damaged.

"This is already the second Russian attack on the State Emergency Service's 'Phoenix' evacuation group whilst rescuing civilians in the last five days! Yet even under the threat of enemy strikes, the rescuers continue to do their job, risking their lives for the safety of citizens!", the statement reads.

Watch more: Unmanned aerial systems struck air defence systems, radar stations and occupier deployment sites in several directions. VIDEO





