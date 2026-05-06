Day in Donetsk Oblast: 6 killed and 14 injured, 2 districts attacked. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian forces struck populated areas in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk Oblast, leaving people dead and injured.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Oblast Military Administration, reported on the operational situation in the oblast as of the morning of 4 May, Censor.NET reports.

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Kramatorsk district

In Sydorove of the Sviatohirsk community, three houses and a car were damaged. In Mykolaivka, two apartment blocks and an administrative building were damaged; in Raihorodok, a private house was damaged. In Sloviansk, a car was destroyed. In Kramatorsk, six people were killed and 13 injured, and 16 apartment blocks, four administrative buildings, two public facilities, and 14 cars were damaged. In Spasko-Mykhailivka of the Novodonetske community, two private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. In Druzhkivka, one person was injured and a private house was damaged.

Bakhmut District

In Riznykivka of the Siversk community, private houses were damaged.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk oblast 31 times over the past day. 200 people, including 31 children, were evacuated from the front line.







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