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Ministry of Defence says military reform could be presented in June
The Ministry of Defense has stated that a presentation on military reform could take place in June.
According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, the ministry's press service reported this.
Details
"As of June 1, no presentation of the military reform is scheduled. It may be presented later this month," they said.
The Ministry of Defense stated that this will be a comprehensive transformation of the armed forces, involving new contracts, salaries, and terms of service.
What happened before?
- As a reminder, the Ministry of Defense previously stated that it is preparing specific measures to improve the quality of the mobilization pool and to reform the selection, medical screening, and training systems.
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