Ministry of Defence says military reform could be presented in June

The Ministry of Defense has stated that a presentation on military reform could take place in June.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, the ministry's press service reported this.

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"As of June 1, no presentation of the military reform is scheduled. It may be presented later this month," they said.

The Ministry of Defense stated that this will be a comprehensive transformation of the armed forces, involving new contracts, salaries, and terms of service.

Read more: Russia is preparing for further mobilisation: it is said to involve at least tens of thousands of people, - Zelenskyy

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