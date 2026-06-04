Occupiers attack Zaporizhzhia with drones: damage and injured reported. PHOTOS
On the evening of 4 June, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with strike drones. Residential buildings and public transport came under attack, and civilians were injured.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on his official Telegram channel.
Strike on housing and the first consequences
According to Fedorov, one of the strikes destroyed a private house. Neighboring homes were also damaged.
"Another enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. A private house came under attack. The home was destroyed, and neighboring homes were also damaged. A 53-year-old woman was injured," he said.
Second wave of attack and new destruction
During the attack, Russian drones hit near public transport. It was initially reported that there were no casualties in this case.
Later, new destruction was reported. The enemy continued the attack on the city. As a result, another house was damaged. Preliminary reports indicated that people had been injured.
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