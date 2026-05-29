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News Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
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Fire broke out in high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia following Russian attack. PHOTOS

On the night of 29 May, a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia caused a fire and damaged a multi-storey residential building.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

According to him, the building’s windows and balconies were damaged.

Two women were injured

Fedorov later clarified that two women, aged 80 and 47, were injured in the strike.

"The 80-year-old and 47-year-old women suffered shrapnel wounds to the face, legs and chest. They are already receiving medical treatment," he said.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also noted that rescue workers, utility services and medics are working at the site of the attack to assist residents.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: 15 injured (updated). Photo report

Consequences of the attack

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 29 May
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 29 May
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 29 May
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 29 May
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 29 May
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 29 May
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 29 May
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 29 May
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 29 May

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Zaporizhzhya (726) shoot out (17412) Zaporizhzhia region (2099) Zaporizkyy district (366)
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