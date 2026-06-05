Ukraine's attacks demonstrate a shift in the dynamics of the conflict, and it is becoming increasingly difficult for Russia to hide the consequences of the war from its own population.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by The Telegraph.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russia continues its campaign of missile strikes against Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure, but the effectiveness of some of its claimed military capabilities is in doubt. This is according to analytical reports cited by The Telegraph.

The article notes that despite Moscow’s grandiose claims about "invincible" hypersonic missiles, particularly the "Kinzhal" and "Zircon," Western air defense systems, such as the American Patriot, have demonstrated the ability to effectively intercept these threats. According to the authors, this calls into question whether Russian rhetoric matches its actual combat capabilities.

Ukrainian drones and changes in the security of Russian cities

It is specifically noted that the development of Ukrainian drone and missile technologies is gradually extending the range of their strike capabilities all the way to Moscow and St. Petersburg. According to analysts, this is changing perceptions of the war among segments of Russian society, particularly residents of major cities, for whom the conflict is no longer a distant one.

The article also notes that the brunt of the war previously fell on poorer regions of the Russian Federation, ethnic minorities, and prisoners who were conscripted into combat. However, following prolonged losses, growing concern is emerging among the urban population regarding the possibility of conscription.

Social and economic pressures within Russia

The Telegraph also notes Russia’s growing reliance on foreign labor, which is partially offsetting labor market losses caused by the mobilization and emigration of men of draft age. In particular, the report mentions the recruitment of workers from India and other countries.

Read more: Putin calls strike on Ukraine with "Oreshnik" "test": Wanted to see results

It is also noted that even under strict information controls within Russia, it is becoming increasingly difficult to conceal the consequences of a protracted war, economic pressure, and significant losses on the front lines.

Escalating Tensions and Historical Parallels

The article mentions the tightening of security measures in Moscow during key events, which, according to the authors, may indicate the authorities’ sensitivity to internal stability. It also draws parallels with other conflicts, particularly in Syria, where the use of force against the civilian population did not lead to political victory.

The authors conclude that the protracted war and mounting pressure may gradually be affecting public sentiment in Russia, even despite strict state control.

At the same time, the article notes that the risk of escalation—particularly nuclear rhetoric—remains, but a shift from threats to action is considered unlikely due to an awareness of the consequences.

According to the authors, the key challenge going forward remains finding the conditions necessary to end hostilities and achieve a lasting peace, while internal developments in Russia could become one of the factors shaping the future course of the conflict.

Read more: Kremlin on Zelenskyy’s letter to Putin: "If he wants meeting, let him come to Moscow"