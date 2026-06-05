Macron announces meeting with Zelenskyy and "coalition of willing" summit in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the coming days. Paris will also host the next meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in July.

Censor.NET reports this, citing an article by European Pravda.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Macron announces meeting with Zelenskyy

The French leader announced the upcoming talks before the start of the EU-Western Balkans summit in Montenegro.

According to Macron, the meeting with Zelenskyy is intended to help coordinate further support for Ukraine and the work of the "coalition of the willing."

Summit to be held in Paris

The French president invited coalition participants to come to Paris on July 13 and 14 for the next meeting.

The meeting will take place during France's national holiday, Bastille Day, which is marked every year on July 14.

Coalition includes about 25 countries

The "coalition of the willing" is currently led by France. In July, the leadership is expected to pass to the United Kingdom.

The format brings together about 25 countries that have declared their readiness to help create a multinational force to support Ukraine after a peace agreement with Russia is reached.

Read more: France supports Zelenskyy’s dialogue with Putin, - Macron