Incident involving maritime drone in Romania: Ukrainian Navy stated that control was lost due to enemy EW

The Ukrainian Navy has issued an official statement regarding the incident involving an unmanned surface vessel that was spotted off the Romanian coast.

While carrying out combat missions in the Black Sea operational zone, one of the Ukrainian drones came under the influence of electronic warfare measures employed by the Russian invaders, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

As a result of powerful electronic jamming, the drone completely lost control and was subsequently swept towards the Romanian coast.

The Ukrainian military command immediately took all necessary safety measures and contacted its allies.

"The Ukrainian Navy provided the necessary information to the Romanian Navy in order to prevent civilian casualties," the Navy press service said in a statement.

What led up to this?

Explanations from the Ukrainian military emerged after a powerful explosion rocked the Romanian port of Constanța on the morning of 5 June. Due to the emergency, local authorities were forced to order an immediate evacuation of the site.

Romanian journalists from Digi24 published details of the incident: a maritime drone became stuck in a special breakwater designed to protect the water area from pollution. The site of the explosion was recorded just a few hundred metres from a large oil terminal. Thanks to a timely response and the drone being accidentally intercepted by the breakwater, no one was injured as a result of the detonation.

The Romanian side, together with Ukrainian experts, is currently continuing to investigate all the technical circumstances of the incident in the Black Sea.

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