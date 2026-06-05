Consequences of the destruction of the logistics centre in Dnipro: ATB assured that there will be no interruptions with products

The company promptly redistributed logistics flows among other distribution centres.

The destruction of the large ATB logistics centre in the Dnipropetrovsk region, covering an area of 37.5 thousand sq. m, by a targeted hit from an enemy drone on June 3 caused colossal damage to the largest Ukrainian retailer.

Effectively, it was a strike on the critical food supply infrastructure for the population of Ukraine.

UNIAN correspondents investigated how serious the situation is for the people and what will happen now with the supply of products to the three hundred stores in the region that were supplied by this distribution centre.

The ATB press service confirmed that the destroyed logistics centre played a key role in supplying food to the retail chain's stores in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, but stressed that there is currently no reason for panic. There will definitely be no supply disruptions or shortages of goods on store shelves either in the aforementioned regions or in other parts of the country.

"The company has already begun active work on the redistribution of supply chains among other distribution centres, taking the necessary measures to minimize the impact on the entire system of goods supply," ATB reported.











The company also recalled that they have repeatedly demonstrated the ability to promptly resolve complex issues — both during the strict coronavirus quarantine and at the beginning of the war. At that time, manufacturers and product suppliers were forced to suspend operations, but ATB buyers did not even notice it. Thanks to efficient logistics solutions, their own freight fleet of 700 trucks, hundreds of new agreements with local manufacturers, and other factors, store shelves were not empty for a single minute.

"We always, at any time of the day and year, regardless of the circumstances, do everything possible for the stability of the supply of goods and food security in each of the regions of presence," the company emphasises.

As a reminder, as of today, 1336 stores of the largest retail chain operate in Ukraine. The standard ATB assortment consists of 3.5-3.7 thousand food products and consumer goods. ATB supermarkets function even in the most dangerous frontline regions. There, they offer a special combat assortment, which includes 500-700 critically important product items.