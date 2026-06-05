Russia strikes gas station in Kherson Oblast with Shahed: 5 injured, doctors fighting to save two

Russian occupation forces have carried out another act of terror against civilians in Kherson Oblast.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

At around 1:10 p.m., the invaders directed a Shahed-type attack drone at a civilian facility, a gas station in the Chornobaivka hromada. Five people were injured in the explosion and destruction at the gas station.

According to information from the scene, two injured men are currently in serious condition. Doctors diagnosed them with severe blast injuries, closed head injuries, concussions, and multiple shrapnel wounds.

One of these men was diagnosed with a traumatic leg amputation. Medical teams are now doing everything possible to save the patients' lives.

Three more people sustained moderate injuries in the strike. They include a 60-year-old man and two women, aged 35 and 56.

All the victims were urgently given first aid. They are now under the supervision of specialists and are receiving all necessary treatment. Emergency services and law enforcement officers continue to work at the site of the attack, documenting the aftermath of another Russian crime against Ukrainian civilians.

Watch more: Strikes on Kherson region: one fatality and 20 injured reported, including one child. VIDEO