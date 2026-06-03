Strikes on Kherson region: one fatality and 20 injured reported, including one child. VIDEO

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have once again shelled the right bank of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Which settlements were shelled?

Over the past 24 hours, the following areas were subjected to enemy drone attacks and artillery shelling: Beryslav, Rakivka, Lvivski Otruby, Virivka, Krasnosilske, Dudchany, Bilozerka, Tavriiske, Vilne, Novosilka, Tarasa Shevchenka, Khreshchenivka, Tomaryne, Urozhayne, Antonivka, Burgunka, Havrylivka, Kizomys, Komyshany, Mykilsk, Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Prydniprovsk, Sadove, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Tokarivka, Shyroka Balka, Tomyna Balka, Novovorontsovka, Romashkove, Rozliv, Novodmytrivka, Ivanivka, Lvove, Tiahynka and the city of Kherson.

Destruction

Russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure; residential areas in the region’s settlements, damaging 11 high-rise buildings and 25 private homes. The occupiers also destroyed a farm building, a gas pipeline, agricultural machinery and private vehicles.

As a result of the Russian aggression, 19 people were injured, including one child.

Shelling of Kherson

It later emerged that this morning, the Russians took the life of yet another resident of Kherson. A man, whose identity is currently being established, sustained fatal injuries as a result of a Russian drone attack on the Dniprovskyi district of the city.

The Russian invaders continue to use drones to strike residential areas of Kherson.

The previous evening, one of the apartment blocks in the Korabelny district of the city came under attack from an enemy UAV. The building’s windows, balconies and the interior of one of the flats were significantly damaged. A fire also broke out following the strike.

Today , a 59-year-old man who was injured in the attack sought medical assistance. He was diagnosed with acoustic trauma and carbon monoxide poisoning. The victim has been prescribed outpatient treatment.

Read more: Ten people, including teenager, have been injured as result of Russian strikes on Kherson region