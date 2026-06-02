Ten people, including teenager, have been injured as result of Russian strikes on Kherson region

On June 2, 2026, Russian forces attacked the Kherson region using barrel and rocket artillery, as well as various types of UAVs, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

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Victims

As of 5:30 p.m., 10 people have been reported injured as a result of the Russian aggression. Among the victims is a minor girl.



Three civilians were wounded in artillery shelling of Kherson and Bilozerka, which took place at night and during the day.



Seven more people, including a 16-year-old child, were injured in Kherson and the village of Vysoke due to enemy attacks using drones.

Damage

In addition, damage was caused to private homes and apartment buildings, as well as to company and private vehicles.

Watch more: Eight people, including three police officers, were injured as result of Russian shelling in Kherson region. VIDEO