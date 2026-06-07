Latvia is to hand over to Ukraine batch of cars confiscated from drink-drivers

The Latvian State Agency for Property Management will transfer another batch of vehicles confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine.

This is reported by Delfi, according to Censor.NET

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A new shipment of cars for Ukraine

It is noted that these vehicles are intended for units of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, units of the Ukrainian National Guard, the Malynivka Military Administration in the Kharkiv region, the Pryluky District Military Administration in the Chernihiv region, as well as for the Borivka Central Hospital.

The vehicles were manufactured between 2004 and 2015. Among the vehicles being transferred are a 2011 Mercedes-Benz E350 CDI 4Matic executive-class sedan and two 2004 BMW 525 sedans.

Latvia regularly donates cars

Since the start of the war, Latvia has regularly transferred to Ukraine vehicles confiscated from drivers who were driving under the influence of alcohol, as well as those seized in connection with other criminal cases.

Read more: "Oreshnik" is Russian PR stunt that does not alter course of war, - Latvian Foreign Ministry