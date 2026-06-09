Mandatory evacuation zone for families with children in Kramatorsk community in Donetsk region has been extended

In the Kramatorsk community, the area subject to compulsory evacuation of families with children has been extended.

This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, the relevant order issued by Vadym Filashkin, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, was today approved by the Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation Measures and Effective Response to Mass Population Displacement, established by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 6 dead and 19 wounded due to shelling by Russian Federation. PHOTOS

The list of areas where families with children will be subject to compulsory evacuation includes:

the village of Malotaranivka;

the village of Pryvillia;

the village of Bilenke: Adamova, Adzharska, Aivazovskoho, Bahriana, Zakhar Berkut, Volontyriv, Hrabovskoho, Dzherelna, Zhytna, Zoriana, Kalynova, Samiila Kishka, Malvy, Pidhirna, Rivenska, Slobidska, Smilianska, and Trembita Streets, Shliakhetna, as well as the lanes: Luhovyi, Skhidnyi, and Topolynyi;

Kramatorsk: Azovska, Astronomichna, Dmytro Afanasiev, 8 Bereznia, Vesela, Veterynarna, Voloshkova, Halytska, Harmatna, Ivan Honta, Horlach, Dyvozhna, Dibrovna, Sashko Dobrovolskyi, Ekonomichna, Zelena, Irpinska, Karpatska, Kvitneva, Kyivska, Korolyova, Vasyl Kramatorskyi, Les Kurbas, Liubotynska, Mariupolska, Myru, Mohylianska, Nahirna, Ivan Nechuyi-Levytskyi, Nizhynska, Nova Zoria, Ozerna, Oleh Olzhych, Mykhailo Petrenko, Poltavska, Prohresyvna, Mykyta Rzhavskyi, Shota Rustaveli, Svativska, Svitanokova, Slobozhanska, Anatolii Solovianenko, Soniashnykova, Olena Teliha, Fastivska, Flotska, Julius Fucik, Kharkivska, Ivanivskyi Khutir, Marusia Churai and Kostiantyn Shkurin.

"The evacuation will be carried out in the presence of parents, guardians or legal representatives. Local military administrations, the police, rescue services, social services and child welfare services are involved in the operation.

"People will be accompanied at every stage – from their departure to the reception centre and on to their subsequent relocation to safer regions," he added.