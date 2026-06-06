Day in Donetsk region: 6 dead and 19 wounded due to shelling by Russian Federation. PHOTOS

Twelve settlements in the Donetsk region have come under fire. Residential areas have been damaged, and there are reports of civilian casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Pokrovsk District

One person has died in Dobropillia.

In Bilozerske, an apartment block and an educational establishment were damaged

Kramatorsk District

The Russians dropped four "KAB-250" bombs on Mykolaivka, killing four civilians and wounding four more. An apartment block and a garage cooperative were damaged.

In Kramatorsk, two people were injured, and a bank branch was damaged by enemy drone strikes.

Russia dropped a "KAB-500" aerial bomb on Sloviansk – a business, and seven civilian vehicles were damaged.

The enemy struck Maidan with a "Molniya-2" UAV – seven civilians were wounded, and a car was damaged.

Druzhkivka withstood 10 attacks (4 aerial bombs, 6 FPV drones). Four civilians were injured. Six apartment blocks and one private house were damaged, as were two vehicles belonging to a municipal utility company.

In Kostiantynivka, Russian forces struck near the road to Druzhkivka – one person was injured.

In Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, one person was killed as a result of a drone strike.

In Kindrativka, one person was injured.

Bakhmut District

In Riznykivka and Sviato-Pokrovske in the Siversk district, private homes have been damaged.

See more: Four people killed, seven injured in enemy strikes on Druzhkivka and Mykolaivka in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attacks













