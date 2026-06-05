Four people killed, seven injured in enemy strikes on Druzhkivka and Mykolaivka in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

On Friday, 5 June, Russian invaders attacked Druzhkivka and Mykolaivka in the Donetsk region. Four people were killed, and seven others were injured.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strikes on Druzhkivka

Since the morning, the occupiers have been striking Druzhkivka. The enemy is attacking the city with aerial bombs and FPV drones.

As a result of several attacks, a 46-year-old woman and three men aged 54, 66, and 73 were injured. The victims were diagnosed with blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, and a femur fracture.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: dozens of houses damaged, one dead and several injured. PHOTOS

Shelling of Mykolaivka

In addition, Russian troops dropped four FAB-250 aerial bombs fitted with UMPK kits on Mykolaivka. Four civilians were killed when the bombs hit a residential area. Three more people were injured.

Five apartment buildings were damaged in the settlements.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings over war crimes (under Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read more: Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region in 24 hours, - RMA