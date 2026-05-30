Day in Donetsk region: dozens of houses damaged, one dead and several injured. PHOTOS
Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have carried out hundreds of strikes on the Donetsk region. One person has been killed, six others wounded, and residential buildings damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.
Kramatorsk district
The Russians attacked Druzhkivka 11 times, including dropping 10 guided aerial bombs on the town. One civilian was killed, and another was injured. Five apartment blocks and 15 private houses, as well as two administrative buildings, were damaged.
Four people were injured in Mykolaivka; a high-rise building and an administrative building were destroyed, and three high-rise buildings were damaged.
A private house was damaged in Lyman. A private house was damaged in Sydorove, Svyatogorsk community.
Kramatorsk was hit by 10 attacks: four bombs, drones, and artillery; two private homes, four cars, and infrastructure were damaged.
As a result of drone attacks, nine private homes and a civilian car were damaged in Oleksandrivka, and four homes and a car were damaged in Novooleksandrivka.
In Krasnotorets, the enemy struck with two "KAB-250" bombs – a civilian was injured, and 16 private homes were damaged.
Bakhmut District
Private homes were damaged in Riznykivka and Sviato-Pokrovske in the Siverska community.
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