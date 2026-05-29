Shelling of Donetsk region: 7 high-rise buildings and 3 administrative buildings destroyed and damaged. PHOTOS
Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have been heavily shelling the Donetsk region.
This was reported on Telegram by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Kramatorsk district
In Mykolaivka, a high-rise building and an administrative building were destroyed, and three high-rise buildings were damaged. In Sloviansk, a sports complex and two high-rise buildings were damaged. In Novooleksandrivka, Oleksandrivka community, a car was damaged. In Druzhkivka, a high-rise building and two administrative buildings were damaged.
Bakhmut District
In Riznykivka and Sviato-Pokrovske in the Siverska community, private houses were damaged.
In total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 10 times over the past 24 hours.
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