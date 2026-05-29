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News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
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Shelling of Donetsk region: 7 high-rise buildings and 3 administrative buildings destroyed and damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have been heavily shelling the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Kramatorsk district

In Mykolaivka, a high-rise building and an administrative building were destroyed, and three high-rise buildings were damaged. In Sloviansk, a sports complex and two high-rise buildings were damaged. In Novooleksandrivka, Oleksandrivka community, a car was damaged. In Druzhkivka, a high-rise building and two administrative buildings were damaged.

Bakhmut District

In Riznykivka and Sviato-Pokrovske in the Siverska community, private houses were damaged.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 10 times over the past 24 hours.

Donbas
Donbas
Donbas

Read more: Radar in Crimea and Russian warehouses in Donetsk region hit, - General Staff

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Russian Army (11940) shoot out (17445) Donetsk region (5803)
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