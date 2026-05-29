Radar in Crimea and Russian warehouses in Donetsk region hit, - General Staff

On the night of May 28, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key targets belonging to the Russian occupiers in Crimea, as well as UAV command posts and ammunition and military equipment depots in the occupied territories.

Ukrainian units carried out strikes on a radar station

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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"The ST-68 airborne target detection radar station (4>Feodosia4, temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) has been hit," the statement reads.

It is noted that the ST-68 radar is designed to detect, track, and transmit the coordinates of air targets within the enemy's air defense system.

Strikes on the occupied territories

Enemy UAV command posts in the Kalynove and Novogrodivka areas of the Donetsk region were also hit.

In addition, the occupiers’ logistics depots in the areas of Mariupol, Novoselivka Druha, and Buhas were hit, as well as an ammunition depot in the Hrabove area of Donetsk Oblast.

Among other things, on May 27, an enemy unit’s command post in the Paraskivka area of Donetsk Oblast was struck. The destruction of the facility has been confirmed—according to preliminary data, the enemy suffered 18 confirmed casualties.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to take systematic measures to compel the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,361,070 (+960 in 24 hours), 11,958 tanks, 42,860 artillery systems, 24,636 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS