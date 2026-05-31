Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region in 24 hours, - RMA
On May 30, Russian troops killed two residents of the Donetsk region and wounded four others.
This was reported on social media by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
The highest number of casualties was in Lozove and Myrov
According to Filashkin, both of the two people killed were victims of Russian attacks in the towns of Lozove and Myrove.
"On May 30, Russian forces killed two residents of the Donetsk region—in Lozove and Myrov. Four more people in the region were wounded over the past 24 hours," the head of the regional military administration reported.
More than 13,000 casualties since the start of the invasion
The Donetsk Regional Military Administration noted that 4,091 people have been killed in the region since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
During this time, another 9,532 residents of Donetsk Oblast were wounded as a result of Russian shelling and attacks.
At the same time, these figures do not include the casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha, where it is impossible to determine the full number of dead and injured due to the fighting and the occupation.
What led up to
- As previously reported by Censor.NET, a 58-year-old man was killed in the Chernihiv region as a result of a Russian attack.
- The enemy has attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times using drones and artillery. Two people were injured.
- Russian forces launched an attack on a residential area in Shostka in the Sumy region, injuring one person.
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