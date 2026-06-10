Power outages in 6 regions due to Russian attacks. Brigade of energy workers came under fire in Kharkiv region, - Ministry of Energy

Due to hostilities and shelling of power facilities, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions are temporarily without power.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Ministry of Energy.

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Recovery Outlook

As noted, utility workers are doing everything possible to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible. Restoration work is continuing around the clock.

Read more: Russian strikes have caused power outages in seven regions, - Ministry of Energy

Attack on energy workers

According to the Ministry of Energy, an enemy UAV attacked a utility company vehicle in the Kharkiv region. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

There will be no scheduled power outages

No restrictions are currently expected. Please check the official websites of your distribution system operators for any updates regarding power supply.

"Please shift your electricity usage to daytime hours—from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.—today. In the evening hours, we ask consumers to use electricity sparingly, if possible, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM. This helps reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy emphasizes.