Russian strikes have caused power outages in seven regions, - Ministry of Energy

Due to hostilities and shelling of energy facilities, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions are temporarily without power.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Energy’s press centre.

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Forecast for restoration

As noted, utility workers are currently doing everything possible to restore power to all customers as soon as possible. Restoration work is ongoing around the clock.

Read more: Russian strikes cause power outages in 6 oblasts, Energy Ministry says

Power outages due to severe weather

Due to severe weather, 26 communities in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions remain without power. Repair crews are working to restore service.

No planned outages are expected

According to the Ministry of Energy, no restrictions are expected today. Please check the official websites of your distribution system operators for any updates regarding power supply.

Today, it is advisable to shift active electricity consumption to daytime hours—from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. In the evening, we ask consumers to use electricity sparingly, if possible, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This helps reduce the load on the system.

Read more: Enemy attacked three DTEK energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast