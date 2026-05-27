Enemy attacked three DTEK energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian forces struck three DTEK energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at once, causing power outages.
The company reported this, Censor.NET informs.
What is known
According to the company, three of its energy facilities were damaged at once in enemy strikes yesterday. A total of 63 settlements in the frontline areas of the oblast were left without power.
Employees were not injured.
Restoration work
DTEK said that as soon as it became safe, power engineers began emergency repair work.
In total, over the past two days, power has been restored to more than 33,000 families in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Power engineers continue working to restore electricity to all homes as quickly as possible.
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