Enemy has attacked energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk region: power cuts have occurred
On Wednesday, May 20, Russian invaders attacked a DTEK power facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region. A number of towns and villages were left without power.
DTEK reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
A number of communities are without power
Due to enemy shelling, 39 settlements are without power.
Utility workers began emergency repair work as soon as safety conditions permitted.
Power has now been restored to 19 communities in the region.
As a reminder:
On the afternoon of May 20, Russian forces once again attacked a DTEK energy facility in Odesa.
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