ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9429 visitors online
News Attacks on the energy sector
268 0

Enemy has attacked energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk region: power cuts have occurred

The Russians have targeted the energy sector in the Dnipropetrovsk region

On Wednesday, May 20, Russian invaders attacked a DTEK power facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region. A number of towns and villages were left without power.

DTEK reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

A number of communities are without power 

Due to enemy shelling, 39 settlements are without power.

Utility workers began emergency repair work as soon as safety conditions permitted.

Power has now been restored to 19 communities in the region.

As a reminder:

On the afternoon of May 20, Russian forces once again attacked a DTEK energy facility in Odesa.

Read more: Russian forces attack DTEK energy facility in Odesa

Author: 

energy (1085) attack (753) DTEK (157) Dnipropetrovsk region (2311)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 