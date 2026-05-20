Russian forces attack DTEK energy facility in Odesa

Russian forces have once again attacked a DTEK energy facility in Odesa.

Censor.NET reports this, citing DTEK’s press center.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

According to the company, Odesa came under a massive enemy attack on the night of 20 May. Tens of thousands of families were left without electricity.

By morning, energy workers had already managed to restore power to some homes. Restoration work is ongoing.

See more: Aftermath of strike on Odesa: two injured, including 11-year-old child (updated). PHOTOS

Background

Earlier, it was reported that the enemy had struck Odesa with Shaheds: houses were damaged, and damage was reported.

Read more: Power outages reported in 5 regions due to Russian strikes, repair crew comes under fire in Donetsk region – Energy Ministry