Russian forces attack DTEK energy facility in Odesa
Russian forces have once again attacked a DTEK energy facility in Odesa.
Censor.NET reports this, citing DTEK’s press center.
What is known?
According to the company, Odesa came under a massive enemy attack on the night of 20 May. Tens of thousands of families were left without electricity.
By morning, energy workers had already managed to restore power to some homes. Restoration work is ongoing.
Background
Earlier, it was reported that the enemy had struck Odesa with Shaheds: houses were damaged, and damage was reported.
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