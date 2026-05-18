Power outages reported in 5 regions due to Russian strikes, repair crew comes under fire in Donetsk region – Energy Ministry
As a result of hostilities and attacks on energy facilities, some customers in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions temporarily remain without electricity.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Energy.
As noted, energy workers are currently operating in enhanced mode to restore electricity to all customers as quickly as possible. Restoration work is ongoing around the clock.
Shelling of energy workers
According to the Ministry of Energy, while carrying out their duties, a repair crew in the Donetsk region came under attack by an enemy UAV. The incident occurred while a service vehicle was heading to the site of emergency restoration work. As a result of the attack, two workers sustained injuries of varying severity. The injured were taken to a medical facility, where they are receiving all necessary assistance.
Power outages due to bad weather
It is also noted that due to bad weather, more than 40 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Sumy, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions remain without electricity. Repair crews are working to restore power.
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No restrictions are expected today. Any changes in electricity supply should be checked on the official resources of your distribution system operators.
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Active electricity consumption should be shifted to daytime hours today, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. In the evening hours, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., customers are asked to use electricity sparingly where possible. This helps reduce the load on the system.
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