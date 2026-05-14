Power outages in 24 hours: consumers in Kyiv and 11 regions left without electricity

Russian shelling of energy infrastructure has caused temporary power outages in many regions of Ukraine. No power rationing is currently expected.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

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"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Ukrainian territory, striking energy infrastructure facilities.

"Due to shelling, some consumers in Kyiv, as well as in the Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Lviv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions, have been temporarily left without power," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Energy workers are on duty around the clock; no restrictions are currently expected

Utility workers are working around the clock to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible. Restoration efforts are ongoing.

In addition, due to bad weather, more than 50 communities in the Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions remain without power.

At this time, no power restrictions are expected; however, Ukrainians are being urged to shift their heavy electricity use to daytime hours—from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.—and to use electricity sparingly during the evening peak hours, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., in order to reduce the load on the grid.

Read more on "Censor.NET": Russia carried out 80 repeated strikes on critical infrastructure during rescue operations, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General