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SSU detained businessman Vasyl Vesely, who appears in "Mindich’s tapes", - UP
The Security Service of Ukraine has detained Vasyl Veselyi, a businessman and former advisor to the chairman of the supervisory board of Sens Bank, who is mentioned in the "Mindich tapes."
According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by "Ukrainska Pravda," citing sources.
Different accounts of the incident
At the same time, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak stated, citing his own sources, that this was not a matter of arrests but of searches being conducted.
As of the time of publication, no official detailed comments have been provided by law enforcement agencies regarding the status of the investigation.
What happened before?
- Earlier, the media released new "Mindich tapes" in which "Midas" suspect Tsuckerman and Vesely, the "overseeing official" from the Presidential Office, discussed appointments to the Supervisory Board of "Sens Bank".
This story is being updated...
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