Meloni called on EU to appoint single representative for negotiations with Russia

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has backed the idea of appointing an EU representative to negotiate with Russia regarding the war in Ukraine. At the same time, she stressed the need to support Kyiv and tighten sanctions against Moscow.

According to Censor.NET, citing La Stampa, she made these remarks in a speech ahead of the European Council meeting on June 18–19.

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"I have long advocated for the need to appoint an authoritative figure who is trusted and has the mandate of all member states to represent Europe's perspective, and I continue to work toward that goal," the prime minister said.

Meloni called for increased pressure on Russia

According to the Italian prime minister, supporting Ukraine and maintaining political and economic pressure on Russia are the only tools capable of forcing Moscow to the negotiating table.

"Our position remains unchanged. In our view, supporting Kyiv and maintaining pressure on Moscow remains the only realistic way to create the conditions that will compel the start of a serious negotiation process. That is why we support the 20th package of European sanctions, because as long as Russia refuses to agree to a ceasefire and begin real negotiations, it is necessary to maintain high political and economic pressure," Meloni stated.

Read more: Europe is ready to lead talks with Putin on ending war, - Politico