Orbán was re-elected as leader of Fidesz party following election defeat

The former Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, has been re-elected as leader of the Fidesz party, which suffered a defeat in the parliamentary elections in April.

This is reported by Telex, according to Censor.NET

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Orbán has once again taken the helm of Fidesz

At the start of the conference, Orbán delivered a speech in which he stated that he bore strategic responsibility for the election defeat.

He said that he would "never give up" and listed the reasons which, in his view, had led to the defeat in the election.

The former Hungarian Prime Minister added that he wanted to hand Fidesz over to the younger generation as a party with a real chance of winning.

729 out of 737 delegates voted in favour of Orbán’s re-election. After the results of the vote were announced, the politician expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him.

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Elections in Hungary

As a reminder, in April’s Hungarian elections, the Tisa party secured a constitutional majority. Péter Magyar, leader of the Tisa party, became the new Prime Minister.