44 clashes since start of day: 11 enemy assaults repelled in Huliaipole sector, – General Staff

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked the Defence Forces’ positions 44 times.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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Shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the following settlements were affected: Ryzhivka, Korenok, Ulanove, Neskuchne, Rohizne, Budky, Potapivka, Buniachyne, Luzhky, Bezsalivka, Stara Huta, Kozache, Atynske, Sukhodil, Bachivsk, Kharkivka, Malushyne, Havrylova Sloboda; in the Chernihiv region – Senkivka, Klyusi.

The situation in the North

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, there has been one armed clash since the start of the day. The invaders carried out three air strikes using six guided aerial bombs, as well as 24 artillery attacks, including one using a multiple launch rocket system.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the invaders have twice attempted to breach the defences near the towns of Hraniv and Vovchansk. One of these engagements is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attempt to advance towards Kurylivka.

Read more: 61 clashes since start of day on front line: 15 enemy assaults repelled in Pokrovsk sector, - General Staff

The situation in the East

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled ten attempts by the invaders to advance towards Drobysheve, Ozernoye, Lyman, Dibrova, and the Yampil area.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces successfully repelled five attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kryva Luka, and in the Zakytne area.

On the Kostiantynivka sector, our defenders repelled seven attacks near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, and Stepanivka. Three firefights are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, the occupiers have made nine attempts to dislodge our troops from their positions near the village of Udachne and towards the villages of Bilytske, Shevchenko, Serhiivka, and Dorozhne.

The enemy did not carry out any offensive operations in the Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovsk sectors.

The situation in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces successfully repelled eleven enemy attacks in the areas around the towns of Dobropillia and Huliaipole, and in the direction of Huliaipole, Hirkyi, Verkhnia Tersa, Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka and Charivne.

In other areas, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire front line and in the rear.