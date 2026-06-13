61 clashes since start of day on front line: 15 enemy assaults repelled in Pokrovsk sector, - General Staff

Since the start of the day on 13 June 2026, the enemy has carried out 61 offensive operations. The occupying forces continue to use aircraft and artillery against Ukraine’s border regions.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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Shelling

It is reported that today the following settlements in the Sumy region were hit by the occupiers’ fire: Sopych, Rohizne, Korenok, Neskuchne, Malushyne, Volfyne, Bachivsk, Ryzhivka, and Buniakine, as well as Tymonovychi in the Chernihiv region. In addition, Pavlivka in the Sumy region was targeted by air strikes.

The situation in the North

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, one combat engagement has taken place since the start of the day. The invaders carried out three air strikes using nine guided aerial bombs, as well as 24 artillery attacks, including four using multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: There have been 193 clashes since start of day, - General Staff

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy launched three attacks on our troops’ positions; one engagement is still ongoing. Fighting took place in the areas around Vovchansk and Lyman.

In the Kupiansk sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attempt to advance towards Novoplatonivka.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy has attempted to breach our defences six times in the Lyman sector; two engagements are currently ongoing. Assault operations have been reported in the areas around the settlements of Novyi Myr, Drobysheve, Lyman, Dibrova, Torske, and Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched four assaults on the Defence Forces’ positions in the areas of Kryva Luka and Zakytne.

No enemy offensive operations have been recorded in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the occupiers launched four attacks, one of which is still ongoing. The enemy was active near the settlements of Ivanopillia, Illinivka, and Kostiantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 15 assaults by the aggressor. The invaders launched attacks in the areas around the settlements of Vasylivka, Hryshyne, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Novopidhorodne, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Novopavlivka.

The situation in the south