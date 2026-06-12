There have been 193 clashes since start of day, - General Staff

In total, there have been 193 combat engagements since the start of the day.

This is according to a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:00 p.m., as reported by Censor.NET.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy carried out 61 airstrikes, dropping 193 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 6,186 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,341 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions today, the enemy carried out one airstrike using four KABs and conducted 47 attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, five of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). One enemy assault operation was recorded.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched four attacks on the positions of our units near the settlements of Lyman, Starytsia, and Lyptsi.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

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Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 14 assaults by the occupiers in the areas around the settlements of Zarichne, Lyman, Shyikivka, Novoselivka, Serednie, Drobysheve, Ozerne, Torske, and Novyi Myr. Three of these attacks are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched seven assaults toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and in the areas of Riznykivka, Kryva Luka, and Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers attacked in the area of Fedorivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the occupiers launched 12 assaults today on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Pleshchiivka, Vilne, and toward Kostiantynivka and Hruzke.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 30 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Novopidhorodne. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.

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According to preliminary estimates, 50 invaders were killed and 12 wounded in this sector today, and two vehicles and three artillery pieces were destroyed. Additionally, nine vehicles, one multiple-launch rocket system, three artillery pieces, 76 enemy shelters, and two UAV control stations were damaged. A total of 271 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, according to updated information, the occupiers carried out two assault operations in the Zlahoda and Kalynivka areas.

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, 25 attacks by the occupiers have been recorded, three of which are still ongoing. The enemy carried out assaults toward Rybne, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Verkhnia Tersa, Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Rivnopillia, Varvarivka, Hirke, Myrne, Dobropillia, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched four assaults in the area of Shcherbaky and Stepnohirsk. One of these attacks is still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations.

In other areas, there have been no significant changes in the situation.

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