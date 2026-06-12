Russia is attacking most heavily in Pokrovsk and Huliaypole sectors, – General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces have engaged in 241 combat encounters with Russian occupiers.

This is stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile strike, using two missiles, and carried out 116 air strikes, dropping 317 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 10,104 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,528 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 52 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Enemy losses

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck 17 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated and three artillery systems.

Read more: General Staff confirmed destruction of Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation and number of enemy military facilities in temporarily occupied territories

Combat operations

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past 24 hours, the aggressor carried out one air strike using three guided aerial bombs and fired on our troops’ positions and settlements 55 times.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy attacked our units’ positions nine times in the areas around the settlements of Starytsia, Odradne, and Lyman, as well as towards Kolodyazne, Okhrimivka, and Izbytske.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attempts to advance towards the settlements of Bohuslavka and Kivsharivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted 17 times to breach our defences in the area of Novoselivka and towards Drobysheve, Ozerny, Lyman, Shyikivka, and Stepove.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched 11 assaults in the Zakytne area and towards the settlements of Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the occupiers carried out 11 attacks near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Illinivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 47 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshok, Novooleksandrivka, Muravka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, and Udachne, as well as towards the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Shevchenko, Dorozhne, Vilne, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked three times, in the Voronogo area and towards Oleksandrohrad.

In the Huliaypole sector, the occupiers carried out 20 attacks in the areas around the settlements of Rybne, Myrne, and towards Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Staroukrainka, and Verkhnia Tersa.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attempts to advance in the areas of the settlements of Stepnogorsk and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack towards the Antonivsky Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Read more: Since start of day, occupiers have attacked positions of Ukrainian defenders 48 times – General Staff